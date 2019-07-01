Thunder, hail and gusty winds possible later today in Tri-Cities region and Oregon

Know your thunderstorm types Ever heard of the term 'supercell' but didn't know what it was? Learn about these powerful storms responsible for most tornadoes in the United States and other thunderstorms in this video from NWS. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Ever heard of the term 'supercell' but didn't know what it was? Learn about these powerful storms responsible for most tornadoes in the United States and other thunderstorms in this video from NWS.

Rain and thunderstorms are likely this afternoon or evening in the Tri-Cities, according to the National Weather Service.

However, the worst of the storm should pass to the south of the Tri-Cities across northeast Oregon and the southeast edge of Washington state.

In the Tri-Cities a 60 percent chance of thunderstorms and showers are predicted by 11 p.m., with more showers possible into the early morning.

Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds in the Tri-Cities area, according to the weather service. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

No thunderstorm watch or warning has been issued for the Tri-Cities area by the weather service.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms are forecast again Wednesday and Wednesday night in the Tri-Cities.

Skies should clear for the Fourth of July.

If there is thunder in the Tri-Cities, people should go indoors as soon as they hear thunder, says the weather service.

If a building is not available, a hard-topped vehicle can provide some protection.

Among the worst places to be are in open areas or near isolated tall trees, towers or utility poles.