Sizzling Tri-City temperatures have firefighters on alert for the hottest day this year

How to stay safe in really hot weather As summer temperatures rise, so does the chance of heat-related illnesses for you, your kids and pets. Here's how to enjoy the hot weather safely.

The temperature in the Tri-Cities hit 95 around 5 p.m. Wednesday. It was hot but likely not a record breaker.

On June 12 in 1940 the temperature peaked at 103, according to the National Weather Service.

Thursday should also be hot, with the temperature expected to come close to 100 for the first time this year.

The weather service was forecasting highs up to 99 in the Lower Columbia Basin, with a high of 98 at the airport in Pasco.

Highs usually average about 82 degrees in the Tri-Cities in mid June.

With many people not acclimated to hot weather yet this year, the weather service is reminding those who spend time outdoors to drink plenty of water and take breaks in the shade.

A red flag fire warning was issued for much of Benton County from Richland to the west and north from noon to 10 p.m. Thursday.

Humidity should be just 15 to 20 percent and wind gusts up to 25 mph were forecast in the region. In the Tri-Cities, gusts as high as 18 mph were forecast for Thursday, increasing to 21 mph by Thursday night.

Benton County raised its fire danger rating to “high” for Thursday through Tuesday.

Weather should cool some after Thursday in the Tri-Cities with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s forecast through Monday.