Kennewick police officers check on the driver and passenger of car that apparently stalled in a large rain puddle at the intersection of West Fourth Avenue and North Steptoe Street following Friday afternoon thunderstorms.

A series of storms packing heavy rain, lightning and thunder rolled across the Mid-Columbia.