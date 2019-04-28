Freeze warning issued for Tri-Cities. Some plants could be damaged by the cold

Low temperatures forecast for early Monday morning are shown. Courtesy National Weather Service

A freeze warning has been issued for Monday morning in the Mid-Columbia by the National Weather Service.

The temperature is expected to drop rapidly after midnight, leaving temperatures at or below freezing at sunrise in much of the Tri-Cities region.

Temperatures may be cold enough to kill crops and other sensitive vegetation, according to the weather service.

At the Pasco airport the low is expected to be right a freezing. Higher elevations in the Tri-Cities could be colder.

Temperatures in the Tri-Cities should warm after Monday, with lows in the 40s by Wednesday night.

After several days with highs in the 60s in the Tri-Cities, temperatures are forecast to hit the 70s from Wednesday through at least Saturday as daytime skies stay mostly sunny, according to the weather service.