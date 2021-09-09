SuperSonics legend makes first legal sports bet in Washington state — now what’s next?

Seattle SuperSonics legend Shawn Kemp made the first legal sports bet in Washington state Thursday, Sept. 9, at Snoqualmie Casino in Snoqualmie. Kemp’s bet on the upcoming Seahawks game marks the beginning of sports wagering available exclusively at nine Tribal casinos.

“This is the start of something really big around here,” said Kemp, who shared he has been excited for sports betting to come to the casino closest to his home.

The casino has positioned itself to be the first Sportsbook open and the first to take bets well before sports wagering was made legal in Washington state on Sept. 1. Currently, only nine Tribes who submitted sports wagering compacts were approved by the Department of the Interior.

“With sports betting opened up here, now it’s opened the windows to more on the horizon for the Tribe,” Snoqualmie Tribal Chairman Robert de los Angeles said after cutting the ribbon at the grand opening of the casino’s Sportsbook Tuesday, Sept. 7.

Less than 30 miles away, the Snoqualmie Casino is the closest Tribal casino to Seattle.

Snoqualmie Tribal Chairman Robert de los Angeles and Seattle SuperSonics legend Shawn Kemp pose for a photo after Kemp made the first legal sports bet in Washington state Thursday, Sept. 9, at the Snoqualmie Casino in Snoqualmie. Natasha Brennan McClatchy

“It’s about time, Seattle,” said Wes Graham, a North Bend local who placed the second bet at the casino. “I think the majority of the guys locally already gamble, now they can do it legally.”

More Tribes’ sports wagering compacts are expected to be approved soon, but the Tribes may not hold the exclusivity on sports betting for long.

Earlier this year Teamsters 117 — representing nearly 2,000 workers employed by Maverick Gaming — submitted a resolution that would expand sports gaming to the private industry in the state.

The other casinos where sports wagering is expected to soon be available in Washington state are:

▪ The Cowlitz Tribe’s Ilani Casino Resort in Ridgefield.

▪ Lummi Nation’s Silver Reef Casino in Ferndale.

▪ The Puyallup Tribe of Indians’ Emerald Queen Hotel & Casino in Tacoma and/or Fife.

▪ The Suquamish Tribe’s Suquamish Clearwater Casino Resort in Suquamish.

▪ The Stillaguamish Tribe’s Angel of the Winds Casino in Arlington.

▪ The Squaxin Island Tribe’s Little Creek Casino and Resort in Shelton.

▪ The Spokane Tribe’s Spokane Tribe Casino in Airway Heights and/or Chewelah Casino in Chewelah.

▪ The Tulalip Tribes’ Tulalip Resort Casino in Tulalip.