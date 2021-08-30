Son uses skateboard to stop woman attacking his mom with hatchet, Washington cops say

A mother and son were attacked by a woman with a hatchet after they picked up a dollar bill from the ground, Washington cops say. Getty Images/iStockphoto

When a woman with a hatchet started attacking a mother and son, the son grabbed his skateboard, Washington police said.

The woman began yelling at the mom and son Saturday night after they picked up a $1 bill from the ground in Seattle’s First Hill neighborhood, the Seattle Police Department said. The woman swung a hatchet at them, cutting the 40-year-old son on his shin, police said.

“The man then struck the suspect in the head with his skateboard allowing the two victims to escape,” police said Sunday in a news release.

The son needed to go to a hospital for his injuries. The 64-year-old mom did not have severe injuries and refused medical attention, police said.

Officials also took the woman to the hospital because she had a head wound, police said. She will be booked in the King County Jail after her release.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The Seattle Police Department did not identify the woman, mother or son.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER