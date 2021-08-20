Idaho police issue Amber Alert for missing children possibly being taken to Washington

Arson Mangum, left, and Manson Rowley, center, were reported missing by police in Utah, prompting an Amber Alert in Idaho on Friday, Aug. 20. Derek Rowley, right, is believed to be with the children. Idaho State Police

Idaho State Police issued an Amber Alert at around noon Friday in the hopes of locating two Utah children possibly being taken to Washington state.

Authorities are searching for 6-year-old Arson Mangum and 8-year-old Manson Rowley, both of Price, Utah, according to the alert published by ISP. An Amber Alert was issued in Utah early Friday morning.

Arson Mangum is described as a white boy with blue eyes and blonde hair. He is about 3 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 40 pounds.

Manson Rowley is described as a white boy with blue eyes and blonde hair. Manson is 3 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 50 pounds.

Both were last seen wearing pajamas, according to ISP.

Police believe that the two are with 33-year-old Derek Rowley, who is described as a white man with blonde hair and blue eyes. He is 6 feet tall and weighs roughly 190 pounds. He has a tattoo of a crown on the left side of his neck, a skull tattoo on his right hand and other tattoos on his left arm.

The children could be traveling in a gold-colored 2004 Chevrolet Silverado pickup hauling a white camper. The pickup has the license plate number C66780T out of Washington.

If you or someone you know has information on the whereabouts of the children or Derek Rowley, please call 911 or call the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office in Utah at 435-637-0890.