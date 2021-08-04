Husband lost big at casino, then lied to police to hide bad news from wife, WA cops say

After gambling his money away on July 29, 2021, a man lied to police in Bellevue, Washington about being robbed on the side of the road so he would have a story for his wife, cops say. Getty Images/iStockphoto

After gambling money away at a casino, a man hoped to hide the loss from his wife by falsely reporting the money had been stolen in a roadside robbery, Washington police said.

The man called 911 last week to report he had been the victim of a robbery after he pulled over to check for damage on his vehicle in Bellevue, according to a blog post from the police department.

The man told police a suspect ordered him to get on the ground and throw his wallet over, police said. The suspect allegedly took cash out of the wallet and “threw it on the ground,” according to the post.

After waiting five minutes, the motorist called 911 and said he had no idea which direction the thief went and did not have any description of the person or any vehicle involved, police said.

“When confronted regarding the improbability of his story, the subject recanted and admitted he lost the money at the casino,” according to the post. “The fake robbery was the excuse he was going to give his wife.”

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Police forwarded a summons for third-degree false reporting to the prosecutor, the post said.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER