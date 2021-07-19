Dreaming of a vacation? This Airbnb host is ranked the best in Washington state

Airbnb came out with a list of each state’s most hospitable stay. Here’s where you can find Washington’s. Airbnb

The best Airbnb host in Washington offers two free wine tastings on top of 5-star service, the website said.

The Sandy Point Suite, whose host was named the best in Washington in a new ranking from the short-term rental company, is a carriage unit sitting atop a detached garage on 3 acres near downtown Langley on Whidbey Island, the listing says. It is listed as an “Entire Home,” which means guests have the space all to themselves.

The host of Sandy Point Suite in Langley, Washington was named the best in the state on Airbnb in a list ranking each state’s best hosts. Airbnb

The stay is close to restaurants, shops, kayaking and the Langley Whale Center near the Gray Whale feeding pits. The Suite also sits on a private road, so there’s not much traffic to worry about.

Guests also get two free wine tastings at the host’s Spoiled Dog Winery.

“It is our way of saying thank you for booking with us and we hope you enjoy more of the local fun Whidbey has to offer you,” the listing says.

It offers 23 amenities, including air conditioning, WiFi, backyard access and a balcony, among others.

Guests gave the host five stars for cleanliness, communication, check-in, accuracy and location. The only category where the suite did not get a perfect score was value, for which it received a 4.9 rating.

“Lindsay’s place was [perfect]! So peaceful and comfortable! I saw deer all weekend (in the evenings and mornings) and enjoyed keeping the skylight blinds open at night to enjoy the clear skies filled with stars,” one reviewer wrote in May. “Everything was super clean with great local recommendations! I hope to stay here again for future!”

The suite has received a total of 240 reviews as of Monday.

To determine which Airbnb locations had the best hospitality in each U.S. state, the company said “hosts had to have achieved 100% 5-star ratings” for “Cleanliness, Check-in and Communication.”

Airbnb said it requires the scores to come from at least 100 guests. If a state had more than one winner, the recognition went to the listing that had the most reviews.

The lists were released as more Americans get vaccinated against COVID-19. After facing hardship at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, the travel industry is showing signs that it’s on the rebound.

“Great Hosts have always been the lifeblood of our community,” Airbnb said in a news release. “Great hospitality — particularly qualities like cleanliness and safety — took on even greater importance in the midst of the pandemic.”