Gov. Inslee declares statewide drought emergency Wednesday

The dark areas on the map are the areas affected by a drought emergency in Washington state. Gov. Jay Inslee declared the emergency across most of the state on Wednesday, July 14. Courtesy of Office of Governor Jay Inslee

Gov. Jay Inslee declared a drought emergency affecting most of the state during a press conference on Wednesday.

Only the Tacoma, Seattle and Everett metro areas are exempt from the emergency, Inslee said. Such an emergency means the water supply is projected to be 75% below average and water users may be at risk of undue hardship, according to a press release.

With this declaration, the state Department of Ecology may provide emergency relief in the form of expedited processing for emergency drought permits, temporary transfers of water rights, funding assistance for public entities, and public education workshops, according to a press release.

This move comes a week after Inslee declared a state of emergency related to the growing risk of wildfires and two weeks after a record heat wave believed to have caused 78 deaths.

Nearly two months ago the Department of Ecology issued a drought advisory for most of the state except regions along the Puget Sound. At the time, the department noted that March through April had been the driest period in Washington since 1895, according to a May news release.

That drought advisory did not affect Thurston or Pierce counties, but the new emergency affects all of Thurston County and nearly all of Pierce County.

During the Wednesday briefing, Inslee and guests said climate change has exacerbated these weather conditions.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.