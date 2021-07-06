Man breaks into couple’s home, does laundry and makes food, Washington officials say

A man was charged with burglary after officials said he broke into a Covington, WA home, made himself food and did laundry, King County Sheriff’s Office said. King County Sheriff’s Office

A Washington family found a stranger doing laundry and making a snack after breaking into their home, according to officials.

On Wednesday morning, a Covington woman called 911 and told officials she and her husband woke up when a man opened their bedroom door and they chased him out of the house, according to a King County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook post.

The man has been charged with residential burglary and is being held at King County Jail, officials said.

Investigators found that the man entered the home through a window on the ground floor while the couple was sleeping. Once inside, he made himself a snack and did his laundry, according to deputies.

Officials said the man was found near the home with items that he had stolen from the couple, including money, TV remotes and car keys.