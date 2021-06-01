Man in pickup tried to ‘buy’ girl for $1,000, Washington cops say

A mother told police her daughter, who is under 18, was approached by a strange man in a car. He offered her $1,000 to “buy her” in Spokane. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A young girl said she was approached by a man in a pickup who offered up $1,000 to “buy her,” Washington police said.

The man was later arrested on an unrelated warrant and the case is still under investigation by Spokane police.

Around 2:45 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of a suspicious person in Spokane, according to a news release from the Spokane Police Department. The caller’s daughter, who was under 18, told officers that two men in a Ford F-150 pickup truck drove up to her and one of them offered her the money.

After the girl refused the offer, the pickup approached another group of kids and the same man started talking to them near a park, she told officers.

Later that evening, a Spokane County Sheriff’s deputy was able to locate the truck in Spokane Valley, according to the updated news release. The man who was “associated” with the truck was questioned and arrested on an unrelated warrant.

Police did not identify the suspect.

Spokane police are continuing to investigate. The department says social media activity indicates other people may have encountered the suspicious truck but have not reported it and encourages them to do so.