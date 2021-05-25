Washington is the nation’s best state for millennials, report says. Here’s why

Mount Baker is seen some 85 miles distant behind the Space Needle under clear skies at sunset Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, from Seattle. AP

Washington might be the best state in the country — if you’re a millennial, a new report said.

Personal finance site WalletHub released its report Tuesday ranking the best states for millennials, and Washington topped the list.

The site compared all 50 states and Washington, D.C., to see where millennials are thriving. Experts looked at the data to figure out which state might be the best.

Why did Washington rank so high?

WalletHub experts looked at 34 metrics and split them into five categories: affordability, education and health, quality of life, economic health and civic engagement.

Washington’s place as No. 1 in WalletHub’s affordability category and within the top 10 for the quality of life and economic health rankings helped secure its top overall score.

Affordability was based on the state’s cost of living, average monthly earnings and housing costs for millennials plus the average Starbucks latte price in Washington.

Washington also found itself with among states with the highest percentage of millennials in its population, and its millennials had the third highest average earnings.

Not Washington’s first time as best state

The state and some of its cities have made their way to the top of several rankings lists.

In March, Washington was named the best state for the second time in a row by the U.S. News and World Report. That was partly because of its health care, quality education, economic stability and public safety.

Seattle, Tacoma, Spokane and Vancouver ranked among some of the best cities to start a career, and Seattle was named the country’s second-healthiest city.

“Washingtonians are motivated to lead and innovate in all aspects of our society, in labor, business, education, health, and so much more,” Gov. Jay Inslee said in the release.