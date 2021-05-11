‘Hamilton’ star to perform with Spokane Symphony this fall. Here are the details

Lin-Manuel Miranda, right, is Alexander Hamilton, and Leslie Odom Jr., left, is Aaron Burr in “Hamilton.” DISNEY PLUS

A Tony Award-winning actor from the musical “Hamilton” will perform with the Spokane Symphony come fall.

Leslie Odom Jr. will perform two 45-minute sets under music director and conductor James Lowe for Whitworth’s fall President’s Leadership Forum Concert at the Fox Theater on Oct. 15, Alison Highberger, a spokesperson with the symphony, told McClatchy News on Tuesday.

Highberger said it’s not set which songs Odom plans to perform, but it’s likely at least one of them will be from “Hamilton.”

“Odom is perhaps best known for his role as Aaron Burr in the highly acclaimed Broadway musical ‘Hamilton,’ for which he won a Tony Award in 2016,” Whitworth University said in a news release.

Odom also received two Academy Award nominations for his work in the movie “One Night in Miami.” He earned BAFTA, Critics Choice, Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild nominations for the same performance.

Tickets for the performance went on sale Tuesday. Prices range from $65 to $115.