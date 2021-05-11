Going camping or hiking? It soon may cost more to enjoy some Washington outdoor areas

The Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest offers more than 150 campgrounds and picnic areas. jmayor@thenewstribune.com

Washington is an outdoorsman’s dream, with its mountain hikes, beaches and campgrounds.

But there’s a chance people will have to pay more to enjoy some wide-open spaces in central Washington, officials said.

The U.S. Forest Service announced a proposal that would raise the fees at more than 60 sites in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, which encompasses 3.8 million acres along the 180 miles of the eastern side of the Cascade Mountains.

The proposed changes would also add fees to sites that previously had none.

“Raising fees will help offset the increased costs of maintenance at the sites,” Suzanne Cable, the forest recreation program manager, said in a news release from the agency. “The last time fee increases occurred on recreation sites in the Okanogan-Wenatchee Forest was in 2010.”

The increase in fees is being considered “to allow the forest to continue to provide services, such as garbage collection and drinking water, and to provide for the health and public safety expected by visitors at recreation sites,” according to the release.

If the proposal moves forward, sites in these areas will see fees increase:

Chelan Ranger District

Cle Elum Ranger District

Entiat Ranger District

Methow Valley Ranger District

Naches Ranger District

Tonasket Ranger District

Wenatchee River Ranger District

You can view a full list of affected sites here.

The Forest Service is asking for the public’s opinion on the proposed changes. The public comment period ends July 31.

Let the Forest Service know what you think by emailing them at SM.FS.FeeProposal@usda.gov, or mailing a letter to:

Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest



ATTN: Recreation Fees/Suzanne Cable



215 Melody Lane



Wenatchee, WA 98801

Any comments from the public will be sent to an advisory committee, which will evaluate the proposed changes before making recommendations to Forest Service Regional Forester Glenn Casamassa, who will approve any changes.