Craving some brunch? These Washington restaurants rank among best in US, Yelp says

Yelp released a list of the top 100 restaurants to get brunch. Two Washington spots made the cut.

With Mother’s Day just around the corner, many may be wondering: Where is the best place to take mom to brunch?

Two Washington restaurants are ranked among the top 100 places to get brunch in the U.S. by Yelp, with one of them making the list for the second year in a row.

Yelp ranked Tibbitts @ Fern Hill in Tacoma as the 34th best brunch spot in the U.S. and Patrick’s Cafe and Bakery in Seattle came in at No. 55.

The website said it compiled the list after weighing ratings and reviews for restaurants in its Breakfast and Brunch category. Analysts also capped the list at “three restaurants per metro area” and only included places with Sunday hours to cater to those wanting to enjoy a Mother’s Day brunch.

Tibbitts @ Fern Hill

“Sprint to this spot for your next meal,” one reviewer wrote of the restaurant in south Tacoma.

The restaurant’s Yelp page has garnered 572 reviews and the majority of users gave it five stars. This is the second time Tibbitts has been recognized as one of the top restaurants in the U.S. by Yelp.

Reviewers raved about the unique menu items — such as the candied bacon, French toast, clam chowder and biscuits and gravy — the portion sizes and the chef/owner’s personal touches.

“[Shawn Tibbitts] interacts with the tables and gets to know people on a personal level,” a visitor wrote on Yelp.

“The presentation was beautifully done, and it tasted as good as it looked. Even the water impressed me - it was a crisp refreshing cucumber infused water,” another review read. “I think the experience was made even greater by Shawn’s service.”

Patrons loved how Tibbitts visited tables — one review mentioned getting a tour of the kitchen and a quick run-down of the small-but-mighty restaurant’s history.

“The owner told us his goal with food is that you should have several different experiences/flavors while consuming it, and he hit the nail on the head,” a reviewer said.

After opening in 2017, the restaurant has received several awards and created a loyal fanbase, the Tribune reported last year.





“I didn’t want to do what everybody else did,” Tibbitts told the Washington Hospitality Association in 2019. “I wanted to have my own creative niche, my own outlook on flavors that I built throughout my whole career as a line cook.”

Reservations are recommended and the restaurant is open Wednesday through Sunday.

Patrick’s Cafe and Bakery

Described by one review as “a happy vibes place with the yummiest food,” the White Center restaurant offers a Hawaiian spin on its takeout dishes. Reviews also mentioned there is outdoor seating available.

Reviewers couldn’t get enough of the breakfast croissant sandwich, Haupia (coconut) cinnamon roll and guava cake, to name a few. Patrons were also impressed by the customer service, easy online ordering and authenticity.

“The cake at Patrick’s is the closest version I have found to the cake I ate as a kid in Hawaii and it might actually be better,” one user wrote.

Patrick Choy, the owner and chef, settled in Seattle “after 20 years of traveling Asia, launching corporate Food & Beverage programs for companies ranging from Marriott International to Starbucks,” the restaurant’s website said.

Five-star ratings make up most of Patrick’s 167 Yelp reviews. It’s open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every day other than Tuesday and Wednesday.