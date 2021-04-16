Washington State

Semi hits teen who ran into road after fight with her dad, Washington police say

Washington police responded to a call about a domestic dispute between a 15-year-old and her father minutes later she ran into the road and got hit by a semi.
Washington police responded to a call about a domestic dispute between a 15-year-old and her father minutes later she ran into the road and got hit by a semi. Getty Images Getty Images/iStockphoto

A 15-year-old girl was in serious condition after she ran onto a highway and got hit by a passing semi, Washington police said.

The Whitman County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a “family disturbance” near Colton around 8:40 p.m. Thursday, according to a news release.

The dispute was between the teen and her father, a representative of the sheriff’s office told McClatchy News.

Just before deputies arrived, the teen “fled from the residence and ran onto [U.S.] 195 where she was struck by a passing semi truck,” the release said.

The girl was seriously injured and taken to a hospital in Spokane by helicopter. Washington State Patrol, which is investigating the crash, did not immediately respond to McClatchy News with an update on the girl’s condition Friday.

U.S. 195 was closed in both directions for about an hour while officials investigated.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the family disturbance, the release said.

Related stories from Tri-City Herald
Brooke Wolford
Brooke is native of the Pacific Northwest and most recently worked for KREM 2 News in Spokane, Washington, as a digital and TV producer. She also worked as a general assignment reporter for the Coeur d’Alene Press in Idaho. She is an alumni of Washington State University, where she received a degree in journalism and media production from the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication.
  Comments  

National

Human composting legislation considered in Delaware

April 16, 2021 11:12 AM

Washington State

Portland Police fatally shoot man at city park

April 16, 2021 11:09 AM

Health & Science

School leaders in Pacific NW say ‘no’ to standardized tests

April 16, 2021 9:50 AM

Washington State

Vigil for slain woman in Spokane draws hundreds of people

April 16, 2021 8:52 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service