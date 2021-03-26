Washington man wins lottery for second time in three months. This time it’s $1 million

A Washington man won $1 million Tuesday in the Oregon lottery raffle. It’s his second win in three months. On Christmas Eve, he won a $150,000 scratch off prize. AP

A Washington man won $1 million in the lottery, and it’s his second big prize in three months.

Joshua Park of Vancouver won the Oregon Lottery’s raffle Tuesday, claiming the top prize of $1 million. He purchased 20 raffle tickets since January, the Oregon Lottery said in a news release.

He bought his winning ticket at a Holgate Market in Portland, Oregon Lottery said.

“I started checking my tickets with the Lottery’s app the morning the winning numbers came out,” Park said in the news release. “I was hoping to win a $100 or $500 prize. When I scanned the winning ticket and it said I’d won $1 million, it was pretty unbelievable.”

The win is his second in three months. On Christmas Eve, Park claimed a $150,000 prize from a holiday scratch off, Oregon Lottery said.

Even though Park won the raffle’s top prize, there could still be more winners, Oregon Lottery officials said.

“With 300 prizes of $500 and 1,500 prizes of $100, players should check their tickets as they still have a good chance at winning a prize,” Oregon Lottery said.