Washington State
Snowbuster, Plowser and...Jim? Washington officials want your help naming a snowplow
Naming a child can be a difficult task — but what about a snowplow?
People on Twitter have seemingly had no trouble coming up with creative names for a snowplow after the Washington State Department of Transportation put out a call for ideas.
“You’ve met The Big Leplowski and Plowie McPlow Plow but today is the day for you to help name our third Tow Plow,” officials said Monday on the department’s Twitter account for eastern Washington. “We are looking for your best name suggestions all week.”
Some of the ideas are full of puns. In the first hour and a half after the tweet was posted, the call already had nearly 60 responses for name suggestions.
The suggestions ranged from Plowser, inspired by Mario villain Bowser, to Snowbuster, a play on “Ghostbusters,” to more common names like Jim and Kevin.
If you think you can do better, the transportation department is allowing submissions until Friday.
“You have until Friday at noon to submit,” the department said. “Just reply below.”
Here’s a look at what’s already been suggested:
