Shots on the go? Travelers can grab one at Sea-Tac Airport’s newest bar

Kathy Casey, a celebrity chef from Seattle, opened a new pop-up bar in Sea-Tac International Airport at her restaurant Rel’Lish Burger Lounge. It’s called SHOT BAR and travelers can grab a two-ounce red solo shot glass on the go. Kathy Casey

Anxious about flying during the pandemic? Stressed about making your flight?

Worry no more because a celebrity chef has opened SHOT BAR — a walk-up counter for adult beverages — at her restaurant lounge in Sea-Tac International Airport.

Call it a quick shot.

The SHOT BAR pop-up at Rel’Lish Burger Lounge is in Terminal B, Kathy Casey, the owner, told McClatchy News in an email.

Patrons walk up to bar, order their shot and “they have to shoot the shot right there, and no one is allowed to mingle or gather per Governor’s mandate,” Casey said.

Casey, a renowned chef who owns two other restaurants in Sea-Tac, thought of the first-of-its-kind concept with the pandemic in mind.

Airport businesses were made to adjust their operations “to protect the health and well-being of employees and travelers,” according to the release. Restaurants must operate at 25% capacity under Gov. Jay Inslee’s Roadmap to Recovery plan.

“Limited seats are available for passengers to have a cocktail at the airport due to physical distancing protocols, but the interest from travelers for adult libations remains high,” Casey said in a news release from Sea-Tac Airport. “SHOT BAR offers a fast and safe solution to serve today’s traveler during the pandemic.”

Customers can grab a red two-ounce shot glass filled with a variety of spirits, including Hornitos Crystalino Tequila, Ketel One Botanical Cucumber and Mint, Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey and Heritage Brown Sugar Bourbon, the release said.

“I wanted to have a good variety of spirits for the guest to choose from — a little something for everyone, and what makes a good shot,” Casey said. “The airport gets people from all over the world so it’s important to have items that are appealing to everyone.”

Casey “has been a star of the Seattle food scene for decades” and became one of the city’s first celebrity chefs when she appeared in Food & Wine magazine’s inaugural “Best New Chefs” in her 20s, The Seattle Times reported.