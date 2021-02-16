Washington State

Man carjacks 16-year-old girl 20 minutes after leaving jail, Washington police say

A man carjacked a 16-year-old girl 20 minutes after his release from jail in Spokane, Washington, police say.
A man carjacked a 16-year-old girl 20 minutes after his release from jail in Spokane, Washington, police say.

Just 20 minutes after leaving jail, a man told a 16-year-old girl he had a gun and stole her vehicle, police in Spokane, Washington, say.

Marcus Goodman, 31, carjacked the girl in the Browne’s Addition neighborhood about 1.5 miles from the jail at 10:28 p.m. Saturday, police said in a news release. He had been released at 10:08 p.m. in an unrelated felony case.

Police began searching for Goodman and the stolen car, the release says. He was arrested at 1 a.m. in northeast Spokane.

Goodman, an ex-felon, faces new charges including robbery, police say.

Related stories from Tri-City Herald
Profile Image of Don Sweeney
Don Sweeney
Don Sweeney has been a newspaper reporter and editor in California for more than 25 years. He has been a real-time reporter based at The Sacramento Bee since 2016.
  Comments  

Washington State

Mercer Island considers homeless ordinance

February 16, 2021 5:24 AM

Health & Science

Officials: Funds needed to ensure vaccine reaches minorities

February 15, 2021 9:35 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service