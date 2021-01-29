Washington State

Freezer failure forces overnight rush to use COVID vaccines at Washington hospital

Hundreds in Seattle, Washington, lined up outside a hospital to get a COVID shot after a vaccine freezer failed.
An alarm sounded at about 9 p.m. Thursday, alerting staff at a community hospital in Seattle that a freezer holding doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine had failed, KOMO reported.

Kaiser Permanente staff called UW Medical Center and Swedish hospitals to make sure the vaccines wouldn’t go to waste, according to KIRO.

“I received a call this evening at 9 o’clock and learned a Kaiser freezer went down and could we help vaccinate people before the doses expired at 5:30 in the morning?” Jenny Brackett, an assistant administrator with UW Medicine, told The Seattle Times.

An emergency distribution plan was developed by 9:30 p.m., Kevin Brooks, Swedish’s chief operating officer, said, and the plan was put into action by 11 p.m., according to KOMO. There were hundreds of doses that needed to be used between UW Medical Center’s Northwest and Montlake hospitals and Swedish, the Times reported.

Swedish tweeted that appointments for people who qualify for the vaccine in Phase 1A or Phase 1B/Tier 1 were available at its Seattle University site between Thursday at 11 p.m. and 2 a.m. Friday. By about 12:40 a.m., the hospital announced all appointments were booked, KIRO reported.

Several hundred people lined up in the middle of the night for a chance to get the vaccine, but those who are eligible in phases 1A and 1B got priority, KING reported. The state recently moved into Phase 1B Tier 1, according to the Department of Health.

Those who qualify to get the vaccine as of Friday are:

Ten overnight clinics helped to administer 1,600 doses by 3:30 a.m. Friday, according to KIRO. None of the doses from the failed freezer were wasted, the Times reported.

Washington has reported 293,978 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 4,243 deaths, according to the department of health.

