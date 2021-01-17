Looks like we can eat inside some restaurants again if they take these COVID-19 steps

Washington’s open air activity guidance, released Jan. 12, allows restaurants and other affected businesses to create outdoor-like airflow by keeping windows and doors open. Odin Brewing in Tacoma, for instance, has a garage door that essentially extends its patio. Kristine Sherred

In a small victory for the hospitality industry, if restaurants can replicate outdoor airflow through open windows and doors, they can welcome guests back inside at limited capacity, according to new rules issued by the Washington state governor’s office recently.

The official guidance document refrains from calling this new setup “indoor dining” but rather refers to it as “open air dining” and says any business that chooses one of four outlined options will be considered to be operating outdoors.

Other industries affected by restrictions on indoor activities also can take advantage of these rules, presuming they satisfy all of the requirements. Card rooms and gyms are two examples that have expressed interest, according to Sheri Sawyer, a policy expert with the Governor’s Office.

“The intent of the document is to recognize that there’s some traditional indoor dining establishments that, because of their features, could safely operate very similarly to outdoors,” she told The News Tribune in a phone call. “People will be sitting inside, but we’re trying to be agnostic on whether walls are temporary or permanent and just think about airflow.”

Existing dining requirements otherwise remain in place, including masks when not eating or drinking, six people to a table and six feet distance between tables.

At the crux of this open air dynamic is what the state has defined as a “permeable” wall, or one that “does not significantly impede airflow.” That can mean a screen, open tent, or permanent structure with more than one open window, bay window or garage door. A single window, entry or emergency exit door or interior doorway do not count toward this permeability status.

WA’s OPEN AIR DINING RULES

The Governor’s Office developed this plan with state industry groups, including the Washington Hospitality Association and the Washington Brewers Guild. An initial iteration included specific window measurements, but the math grew far too complicated, said Sawyer and hospitality association president Anthony Anton.

“We tried not to be too prescriptive. It’s hard to anticipate every single scenario,” said Sawyer, cautioning that “two tiny windows aren’t going to do the trick.”

Under Option 1, the structure must have at least one wall with two or more windows or bay doors that remain open at least 10 minutes prior to guests being seated. Capacity caps at 25 percent, as will be the case when indoor dining resumes in Phase 2 of the state’s Healthy Washington plan. The business must monitor carbon dioxide levels to ensure they fall below 450 parts per million, which the state Department of Health determined most resembled the outdoors. Small carbon dioxide monitors are generally available at hardware stores for $100 to $200.

Option 2 involves a seating area where two opposite walls have ample windows or doors, allowing for cross-ventilation. Carbon dioxide monitoring is not required in this instance.

The third option mirrors typical outdoor seating, as in a sidewalk patio or deck with only one actual wall, and the fourth is an enclosed structure, such as an igloor or pod, for a single party of up to six people.

Options 2 and 3 allow for up to 50 percent capacity

The Governor’s Office anticipates that some businesses might physically alter their buildings by adding a window or roll-up garage door, but reminded them to apply for proper permits with their local governments before forging ahead.

Anton called the change “a positive step,” saying it would help some restaurants immediately but that it would not help many.

“It gives people another option, but it’s not an option that will work for everybody,” he told The News Tribune in a phone call.

“If you can open up a window, do it now,” he said, “but others need to look at it and say, ‘Am I sure this will work for me?’”

Within hours of the Jan. 12 release of the new rules, restaurants and bars jumped at the opportunity. In Pierce County, The Spar, located in a century-old building with large windows overlooking Puget Sound, encouraged guests to wear a jacket and said on social media: “We have to have all the windows open and lower capacity but we will take it!”

Cactus, a Northwest chain of Mexican restaurants, said its locations across the state would follow, among other area eateries. In Puyallup, Fierce County Cider prepared to fling open the garage door Thursday at its new taproom.

“We’re excited to welcome people back inside, even if it’s just a few at a time,” said owners John and Tolena Thorburn.