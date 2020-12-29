Hiker falls to death near the peak of Bridal Veil Falls, Washington officials say

A 49-year-old man died after falling from near the peak of a trail in Snohomish County, Washington, KOMO reported.

The hiker and his party were nearing the top of the Bridal Veil Falls Trail Monday when he fell, according to The Seattle Times. Some members of the group “attempted life-saving methods while waiting for emergency responders,” the Times reported.

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office sent a helicopter to the scene, according to The Associated Press. While medics performed CPR “for about an hour,” they could not revive him, the Times reported.

The sheriff’s office is not sure how far the man fell as of Tuesday evening, according to KOMO. The man’s identity has not been released, AP reported.

The Bridal Veil Falls Trail, near Index, is about four miles long and is considered to be moderately difficult, according to All Trails.