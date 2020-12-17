Tri-City Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Washington State

Arrow goes flying into Washington driver’s car and shatters rear window, photos show

A Washington resident accidentally shot an arrow through a car’s back window in south King County. Take a look at the damage.
A Washington resident accidentally shot an arrow through a car’s back window in south King County. Take a look at the damage. Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson

An errant arrow flew into a car’s rear windshield Wednesday, according to the Washington State Patrol.

“A resident of the area was shooting their compound bow and one got away and went through the back window of this car,” Washington state trooper Rick Johnson told McClatchy News in an email.

Photos show the arrow stuck in the windshield before it apparently shattered the glass.

The car was located near Highway 164 and 196th Ave. in south King County, Washington state trooper Rick Johnson tweeted.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The owner of the bow and arrow came forward and Johnson told McClatchy the person was not hunting in the area at the time of the accident.

No one was injured, Johnson tweeted.

Authorities have not identified the bow owner because he was not arrested, though charges of “reckless endangerment” are being referred to the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Johnson said.

Related stories from Tri-City Herald
Brooke Wolford
Brooke is native of the Pacific Northwest and most recently worked for KREM 2 News in Spokane, Washington, as a digital and TV producer. She also worked as a general assignment reporter for the Coeur d’Alene Press in Idaho. She is an alumni of Washington State University, where she received a degree in journalism and media production from the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service