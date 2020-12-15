Washington Gov. Inslee unveils wide-ranging package of climate policy proposals

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Tuesday unveiled a wide-ranging climate policy package as part of his 2021-23 budget proposal, building toward the expected rollout of his full proposed budget later this week.

Inslee is known for his intense focus on addressing climate change. It was at the core of his 2020 presidential campaign, and he’s been subject to some speculation that he could be tapped for a related position in President-elect Joseph R. Biden’s cabinet.

His package of proposed policies and budget items covers sectors from buildings to transportation with efforts toward equity and environmental justice appearing throughout. The policies are aimed at limiting greenhouse gas emissions in accordance with a state law that sets goals for reductions each decade through 2050.

Projected emissions in Washington in 2030 are 84 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent (MMT), according to a policy brief, which predicts the combined proposals would reduce emissions to 54.2 MMT by 2030, just above the limit set by law.

According to the policy brief, the governor’s package of proposed climate policy includes:

▪ A $12.6 million “Climate Commitment Act” to create a “comprehensive climate program.”

The policy would establish a cap on greenhouse gas emissions for “the state’s largest-emitting industries.” The state Department of Ecology would administer a program that ensures industries comply with that cap via greenhouse gas credits, or “allowances.”

Money made from allowance sales would go into a “climate investment account” set aside for supporting efforts such as clean transportation and emissions reduction projects.

Any investment paid for by that account would have to go through an “environmental justice analysis” to make sure the money is distributed equitably around the state and goes toward “eliminating environmental harm and economic and health disparities for vulnerable populations and overburdened communities.”

▪ A “Healthy Homes and Clean Building Act,” which would require new buildings to be zero-carbon by 2030 and “put the state on a path to eliminate fossil fuels from existing buildings by 2050” among other actions aimed at making buildings more efficient.

$141 million in the governor’s proposed capital budget would go toward efforts that aim to support transitioning to cleaner buildings, according to the policy brief — $55 million of that would go toward weatherizing and supporting energy efficiency investments for 7,000 low-income residences, according to the brief, $66 million would go toward retrofitting public buildings.

▪ A continuing push to implement a low-carbon fuel standard similar to what’s in place in Oregon, California, and British Columbia. Inslee’s proposing $2.85 million to implement a program — legislation he supports would require fuel providers to reduce the amount of carbon in fuels by 10% by 2028 and by 20% by 2035.

▪ A $318 million investment toward ferry electrification efforts over four years. The money would go toward constructing a second, new hybrid electric ferry that would hold 144 cars; fund electrifying an existing ferry — the state secured funding to convert a Jumbo Mark II ferry already and already authorized the second conversion, according to the policy brief — and build charging stations for the vessels.

$190.2 million is proposed in the 2021-23 budget for ferry electrification, according to the brief.

▪ $100 million for clean energy projects, with priority consideration given to projects that benefit “vulnerable populations and overburdened communities.”

▪ $15 million in capital grants to electrify transit systems in the Transportation budget.

▪ $1.5 million for a program to promote and provide education about electric vehicles.

▪ $3.25 million to create a “coordinating entity” with Oregon and British Columbia to continue work on exploring an ultra-high-speed rail corridor system.

Implementation of recommendations from the Environmental Justice Task Force are peppered throughout the proposals, and the governor’s proposed budget would also “help fund environmental justice and equity staff expertise” in a handful of state agency programs.

The governor on Monday announced a package of proposals aimed at addressing equity issues in the state, and has said he’ll be announcing other policy packages in the coming days. The rollouts are building toward the unveiling of his full budget proposal later this week, a spokesperson for his office confirmed.