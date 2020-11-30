Firefighter responds to 2 emergencies, then dies hours later, WA officials say

A firefighter who dedicated 36 years to service in Washington died on Nov. 27 after responding to two medical emergencies in Kalama, according to a Facebook post from Cowlitz County Fire District 5.

Alan Basso, 59, was “running his last medical emergency response” — the second of that morning, the post said.

Four hours later, he “was driving in the downtown area of Kalama when his vehicle collided with several parked vehicles,” according to the post.

Basso was suffering a heart attack at the time of the crash, the post said. An off-duty Portland firefighter was at the scene and immediately started performing CPR on Basso, who “was unconscious and not breathing,” according to the post.

First responders arrived 63 seconds after 911 was called, the post said. Basso was taken to a hospital by fire personnel after they started “advance life support measures,” according to the post.

Despite all efforts, Basso died as a direct result of the heart attack, the post said.

“It is difficult to capture in words the true spirit of such a pure, sincere human being,” Victor Leatzow, Kalama Fire chief, said in a statement.

“You could always count on Al...no questions asked,” Troy Buzalsky, who served as battalion chief at Longview Fire while Basso served, said in the post.

Basso’s firefighting service included stints with the Washington State Department of Natural Resources, Washington State University, the Kalama Fire Department and the City of Longview Fire Department, according to the post.

While working in Longview, Basso also worked as a substitute history teacher for the Kalama School District and was elected “as a Port of Kalama Commissioner” and served for eight and a half years.

Basso was a volunteer captain for the Kalama Fire Department at the time of his death.

“Al Basso was a true pinnacle of the community in every area he touched and he will be missed and remembered by many,” the post said.

Basso leaves behind his wife and daughter, according to the post.