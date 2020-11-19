These Washington counties at COVID-19 ‘tipping point’ ahead of Thanksgiving, data show

Daily coronavirus cases in over one-third of Washington’s counties have reached a “tipping point” ahead of Thanksgiving, according to Harvard University. Screengrab from Harvard Global Health Institute

Daily COVID-19 cases in over one-third of Washington’s counties have reached a “tipping point” before the Thanksgiving holiday, according to Harvard University data.

Researchers are mapping coronavirus risk by state and county by the seven-day average of new cases per 100,000 people. As of Thursday, at least 15 of Washington’s 39 counties are in the “red” zone, with 25 or more cases per 100,000 people.

Harvard Global Health Institute released a map that uses four colors to show the risk level in different counties: green, yellow, orange and red. Red means that it’s a “tipping point” and that stay-at-home orders are “necessary.”

Coronavirus cases have surged in all 50 states. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced new restrictions for the state on Sunday that went into effect Wednesday, saying that only outdoor dining will be allowed, The News Tribune reported. The restrictions apply to breweries, restaurants, taverns and wineries and will end on Dec. 14.

At least 40 new cases have been linked to a wedding near Ritzville in Eastern Washington, The News Tribune reported. More than 300 people attended the wedding on Nov. 7.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Washington currently has more than 135,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and more than 2,500 deaths as of Nov. 19, according to the Washington State Department of Health.

County breakdown

Adams County and Asotin County have among the highest per capita case rate as of Nov. 19, according to the risk level dashboard. The rates were 109.2 and 81.2 daily new cases per 100,000 people, respectively.

Walla Walla County also has a high per capita rate, with 61.6 cases per 100,000 people as of Nov. 19.

Franklin County has 54 cases per 100,000 people while Garfield County has 51.5 new daily cases per 100,000 people, Harvard researchers said.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Pierce County, where Tacoma is located, is also in the “red” level with 27.2 cases per 100,000 people and at least 13,000 total cases as of Nov. 19.

Spokane County and Lincoln County are both at the “tipping point” with 46.4 cases and 44.3 per 100,000 people respectively.

Thanksgiving risk

The Georgia Institute of Technology released a map that helps assess the risk of at least one person testing positive for COVID-19 at Thanksgiving. A gathering of 50 people in Adams and Asotin counties has a risk of 85% and 81% respectively.

The risk of a person testing positive at the same-size gathering in Pierce County is 43%.

CDC experts have urged Americans to social distance and limit the number of people at their Thanksgiving celebrations in order to reduce the risk of spreading the virus.

There was a surge in coronavirus cases in Canada after Thanksgiving on Oct. 12, McClatchy News reported.