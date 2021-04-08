‘Not cooperative’ Ammon Bundy arrested once more, for violating order at Idaho Capitol

Ammon Bundy was arrested in Boise on Thursday, his fourth arrest in the past nine months and third at the Idaho Capitol.

Idaho State Police took the Emmett resident into custody on a misdemeanor trespassing charge just after noon, according to ISP spokesperson Lynn Hightower, after he was seen on the second floor of the Statehouse. Simply being in public areas of the building is a violation of an Aug. 26 order that barred Bundy from the Capitol for a year.

“As I understand, he was not cooperative (with police),” Hightower told the Statesman.

Hightower said that Bundy was removed from the Capitol on a cart that is used to safely remove uncooperative individuals and others from the building. It’s not known why Bundy was at the Statehouse.

Bundy has been taken to jail in Ada County four times since August, including twice in a 24-hour span that month after arrests at a special session of the Idaho Legislature. That led to the one-year ban.

Jail records show that he was booked Thursday at 12:44 p.m.

His most recent arrest prior to that took place outside of the Ada County Courthouse on March 15. Bundy and another man, Aaron Schmidt, were set to appear on misdemeanor trespassing charges stemming from their Statehouse arrests. The two tried to enter the courthouse without wearing masks, a violation of coronavirus health measures that are part of an order from the Idaho Supreme Court.

When the two were not in court as a hearing began, a judge issued failure to appear warrants. Ada County sheriff’s deputies arrested Bundy and Schmidt outside the courthouse, leading to a scuffle between Bundy’s supporters and law enforcement. One man who was not in the confrontation with deputies was injured and taken to a hospital. Another man, Casey Baker, was arrested and later charged with battery on a law enforcement officer.

Afterward, Ada County Jail officials said Bundy “refused” to go through the jail booking process before a court hearing the next day.

Earlier this month, an Ada County magistrate judge ordered Bundy and Schmidt to go through mediation in an attempt to settle their cases before a trial. Bundy and his supporters have protested outside the judge’s home and outside the courthouse to condemn the charges against him.