22-year-old found dead in river after high-speed police chase, Washington cops say

A 22-year-old man’s body was found in the Naches River in Yakima County, Washington, after he led authorities on a high-speed pursuit and crashed, police say.
Two days after authorities searched for a man who ran from officers after a high-speed chase, his family found his body in a river, Washington police and media reports say.

Chandler Radley, 22, led Washington State Patrol troopers on a pursuit Thursday night, according to a Facebook post from the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office. Radley crashed his car into the Naches River, then got out and ran, the post says.

He was considered missing on Friday, and the sheriff’s office sent out a drone and boat to search for him, but it was unsuccessful.

Over the weekend, Radley’s family continued to search for him, KIMA reported. They found his body just downstream of the crash site on Sunday, according to the sheriff’s office.

He could not be resuscitated, the post says. Yakima police will investigate his death, according to the news station.

