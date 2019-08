Boise officially asks U.S. Supreme Court to hear homeless camping case

Cities banned from punishing homeless who sleep on public property A federal appeals court ruled on Tuesday, Sept. 4 that if homeless people who have no other alternatives are sleeping on public property, cities are prohibited from punishing them, as it would violate the Eighth Amendment. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A federal appeals court ruled on Tuesday, Sept. 4 that if homeless people who have no other alternatives are sleeping on public property, cities are prohibited from punishing them, as it would violate the Eighth Amendment.

Boise formally asked the United States Supreme Court to consider its appeal in the case of Martin v. Boise, the “camping lawsuit” that arose from enforcement of a city ordinance that banned sleeping in public places.

The U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in September that cities can’t prosecute people for sleeping on the streets if there is nowhere else for them to go, saying that violates the Eighth Amendment and amounts to unconstitutional cruel and unusual punishment.

The city filed a writ of certiorari Thursday, which is an order of a higher court to a lower court to send documents of a case so that the higher court may review a decision. That request starts the review of the case and the process for determining whether the Supreme Court will accept the case.

“If the 9th Circuit’s ruling is allowed to stand then cities will not have the tools they need to prevent a humanitarian crisis on their own streets,” Mayor David Bieter said in a news release. “We hope the Supreme Court takes this case to restore the power of local communities to regulate the use of their streets, parks, and other public areas.”

The 9th Circuit is the largest court of appeals, and the ruling it made for Boise directly affected all of Idaho, California, Oregon, Washington, Montana, Nevada, Alaska and Hawaii. The decision was considered a victory by advocates for people who are homelessness, but cities across the 9th Circuit have struggled to work within the ruling.

In its petition, Boise argues that the 9th Circuit ruling creates a conflict both with lower federal court rulings and with other Supreme Court decisions. It also argues that “at least three other circuit courts—including the First, Fourth, and Seventh Circuits—have rejected” similar rulings to the 9th Circuit.

The petition goes on to saw that the “erroneous decision” from the appeals court has been “and will continue to be far-reaching and catastrophic,” saying that will “cripple the ability of more than 1,600 municipalities in the Ninth Circuit to maintain the health and safety of their communities.”

The legal team representing Robert Martin and five other people who were homeless when or soon before they sued Boise in 2009 was not immediately available for comment. Those six had been cited for violating the no-camping ordinance.