Elizabeth Warren coming to Seattle this weekend for town hall meeting with voters

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren will host a town hall event Sunday in Seattle, bringing her surging presidential campaign to the Pacific Northwest.

Warren, who is running second among nearly two dozen Democratic candidates in polling averages, will be the first top-tier Democratic candidate to hold a public campaign event in Seattle.

The current frontrunner, former Vice President Joe Biden, held two private fundraisers in the Seattle area in June. And Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who’s currently fifth in polling averages, held a large fundraiser at The Showbox in downtown Seattle last month.

Warren’s event, dubbed “Seattle Town Hall,” will be at the WaMu Theater, between CenturyLink Field and T Mobile Stadium, on Sunday afternoon. Doors to the venue will open at 12:15 p.m. and the event will begin at 2:15 p.m., according to Warren’s website.

The area will be busy. The Seahawks are not playing that day, but the Mariners are, at 1:10 p.m. versus the Toronto Blue Jays, who usually bring in big crowds of Canadians.

Warren’s campaign said Washington will be the 27th state she’s campaigned in.

So far in her campaign, Warren has sworn off the type of high-dollar, in-person private fundraisers that both Biden and Buttigieg held while they were in town. Seattle has developed a reputation as a place where national Democratic candidates come less to campaign than to fund-raise.

When Hillary Clinton visited Seattle less than a month before the 2016 election, she met briefly with campaign volunteers and spoke at a high-priced, private fundraiser — minimum donation $250 — but held no public events. Clinton did hold several public campaign events in advance of Washington’s presidential caucuses that year.

“Presidential candidates typically come to Washington for our generous donors,” state Democratic Party Chair Tina Podlodowski said last spring, after the party voted to allocate delegates through Washington’s presidential primary now scheduled for March 2020. “Now is your chance to stay for the votes.”

Warren, in announcing earlier this year that she was forgoing traditional fundraising dinners and phone calls with wealthy donors, said doing so would give her more time to talk with voters.

“For every time you see a presidential candidate talking with voters at a town hall, rally or local diner, those candidates are spending three or four or five times as long with wealthy donors,” she wrote in February. “When I thank the people giving to my campaign, it will not be based on the size of their donation.”

Through the end of June, Warren had raised the third-most money of any Democratic candidate, according to federal filings, trailing Buttgieg and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.