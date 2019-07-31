16-year-old boy shot on his front porch in Tacoma has died of his injuries

Police investigate after teenager was shot on porch in central Tacoma A 16-year-old boy was shot and critically wounded Tuesday while on his home’s porch, Tacoma police said. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A 16-year-old boy was shot and critically wounded Tuesday while on his home’s porch, Tacoma police said.

A 16-year-old Tacoma boy shot while on his home’s front porch Tuesday has died of his injuries.

The teen has not been identified.

Police are investigating the shooting, which took place about 12:40 p.m. in the 4600 block of South J Street.

Neighbors reported hearing gunshots and called 911.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

About the same time, other witnesses called 911 to say there was a lot of yelling and commotion and at least two cars were seen speeding away from the scene.

Responding officers gave the boy medical aid until Tacoma Fire personnel arrived. He was taken to Tacoma General Hospital, where he died Tuesday night.

It was not immediately known what led up to the shooting or how many people were present.

There are no suspects in custody.

Detectives were interviewing multiple witnesses and trying to figure out what happened.