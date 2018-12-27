Northwest News

Your 911 call may not go through. A nationwide outage is to blame

By Stacia Glenn

December 27, 2018 10:03 PM

A nationwide CenturyLink outage has knocked out 911 services in parts of Western Washington.

The company estimated that service may be restored by 1 a.m. Friday.

It was not immediately clear what caused the outage, which also affected parts of Idaho, Missouri and Arizona.

The outage started Thursday morning and continued into the evening, according to the Associated Press.

If you call 911, you may get a busy signal.

Various agencies took to Twitter to tell people which numbers to call in an emergency.

Residents in Tacoma, Fife or Fircrest are recommended to call the non-emergency line at 253-627-0151.

Here’a a list of which numbers to call depending on where you’re at:

Chelan/Douglas Dispatch: 509-663-9911

Clallam County Dispatch: 360-417-2259

Coast Guard Sector Puget Sound: 206-217-6001

Enumclaw Police Dispatch: 360-825-3505

Island County Dispatch: 360-678-6116

Jefferson County Dispatch: 360-385-3831

King County Sheriff Dispatch: 206-296-3311

Kitsap County Dispatch: 360-308-5400

Kittitas County Dispatch: 509-925-8534

Lewis County Dispatch: 360-740-1105

Mason County Dispatch: 360-426-4441

Norcom (Eastside): 425-452-2054

Pierce County 911: 253-798-4721

Fire and EMS: 253-588-5217

Puyallup Police: 253-798-4722

Redmond Police Dispatch: 425-556-7500

Seattle Fire Dispatch: 206-386-1495

Seattle Police Dispatch: 206-684-8640

SnoCom (Snohomish): 425-407-3911

Tacoma Police Dispatch: 253-591-5953

Thurston County Dispatch: 360-704-2749

Whatcom County Sheriff Dispatch: 360-676-6911

Whatcom/Bellingham Fire Dispatch: 360-676-6814

Yakima County Fire Dispatch: 509-248-2103

Yakima County Sheriff Dispatch: 509-574-2500

