Mid-Columbia Symphony: Honoring our past. Celebrating our future

The Mid-Columbia Symphony. Courtesy Mid-Columbia Symphony

The upcoming year promises to be a highlight in the history of the Mid-Columbia Symphony. The 2019-20 season will mark the orchestra’s 75th season of bringing professional, live, symphonic music to the Tri-Cities.

The slogan for our 75th season is “Honoring Our Past. Celebrating Our Future.” The slogan points out the dual nature of our celebration. We would not be where we are without the efforts of hundreds and hundreds of musicians and volunteers who have helped us navigate our first 74 seasons. We are proud of what we have accomplished and presented to our audience over all those years. At the same time, we are excited about what the future holds and are thrilled to celebrate the possibilities of our next 75 years.

Our season-opening concert in September will feature repertoire that the orchestra played in some of its earliest seasons. We have searched through orchestra programs from the 1940s and 1950s and have chosen to honor our past by performing some of those pieces again.

Later in the season, we will be joined by soloists with ties to the region, and some soloists that have performed in previous seasons with the orchestra. All of this is geared toward “honoring our past” in a way that is very relevant for our audience of today.

Later in the season, we will also be “celebrating our future.” In March, 2020, we will be performing a side-by-side concert with the Mid-Columbia Youth Symphony. The MCYS was formed five years ago and is administered by the Mid-Columbia Symphony Association. Since its inception, it has grown from one orchestra into two separate ensembles. The Mid-Columbia Youth Symphony has 53 student members and the Mid-Columbia Cadet Strings currently has another 30 student members.

The musicians of the Mid-Columbia Youth Symphony will be performing on stage alongside the musicians of the Mid-Columbia Symphony. The combined sound of the two ensembles will be a special treat. In addition, that concert will also feature the winners of our 60th annual Young Artists’ Competition.

At the end of the coming season, in May, 2020, we will once again feature another collaboration with the Mid-Columbia Mastersingers. Ever since 2010, the two ensembles have appeared together regularly and have had numerous successful performances. Next year’s finale will feature the timeless German Requiem by Johannes Brahms.

The 2019-20 season will also mark the fifth year of the Mid-Columbia Arts Fundraiser. We have had great success with combining separate arts group fundraising efforts into one gala event. Next year’s collaboration among the Mid-Columbia Ballet, Mid-Columbia Mastersingers, Mid-Columbia Musical Theater and Mid-Columbia Symphony will once again be a not-to-be-missed event.

A milestone such as a 75th Anniversary could not come about without the continued support of the community. As audience members, donors, supporters of various efforts, and more, the community deserves our thanks for our first 75 years. We at the Mid-Columbia Symphony invite all members of the Tri-City community to help us next year, as we set out “Honoring Our Past. Celebrating Our Future.”