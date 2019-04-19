The REACH Museum: The REACH turns Five

Drummers & Dancers event at the REACH in November, 17, 2018. Courtesy The Reach

2018 was another remarkable year for the REACH as we focused on education, exhibitions, and engagement by presenting awesome education programs for our community and nurturing relationships with public partners.

We joined the forces with Bechtel, Inc., and STCU to bolster audience engagement for our REACH Quarterly. With a program once a quarter on a Saturday, we offer activities, speakers, demonstrations, crafts and performances for the whole family to stimulate learning and curiosity while strengthening our sense of community.

Our 2018 REACH Quarterly themes were Agriculture, Fish, Insects and Astronomy. Ag Day featured drone demonstrations of technology that help farmers cultivate crops. Fish Day featured demonstrations from Columbia Basin Fly Casters on topics like catch and release techniques. Incredible Insects Day attracted a record 479 guests with presentations from beekeepers. Our Astronomy Evening took place under the stars with a Twilight Talk by Michael Landry, Head of LIGO Hanford Observatory and interactive activities provided by Bechtel Planetarium.

REACH Quarterly themes in 2019 will include animals, transportation, rocks, and more!

Attendance at the REACH has never been more robust. In 2018, we welcomed 4,937 river cruise visitors from around the world; 8,157 general admissions; and 6,510 students and attendees of education programs like Screech at the REACH, Little Explorers and STEAM Family Workshops, to name a few.

To strengthen our brand, we realized that bringing people into the museum is as important as being present in our community. To help with this, we hired a part-time educator who is responsible for outreach—like taking our mini mobile museum into schools and having tables at science fairs and festivals.

Fanciful Flight: Butterflies & Moths from the Dr. Rod Coler Collection was our featured special exhibition in 2018. Here, we examined the similarities and differences in anatomy, lifecycles, and migration patterns of these amazing insects found in our backyards. Future exhibitions will feature topics on recycling, rocks and watercolors from the Mid-Columbia Watercolor Society.

Did you know that REACH now has over 1,000 members? Our members plays a vital role in supporting the museum both financially and programmatically, as well as serving as goodwill ambassadors in our community.

Did you know that a REACH membership has reciprocal benefits through NARM (North American Reciprocal Museum) and ASTC (Association of Science and Technology Centers). This means that your REACH membership has added value—giving you free or reduced admission to over 900 museum nationwide.

Thanks to a grant from the City of Richland, we have more marketing dollars to advertise regionally and promote the REACH’s brand and tour program centered on agriculture, geology, and local history. As an epicenter for STEM, heritage and eco-tourism, we will offer the following tours this season:

April 19 Western Scablands

April 27 White Bluffs Hike

May 10 Dry Falls

May 13 Wallula Gap Hike

August 10 Coyote Canyon Mammoth Dig

August 17 Kayak Hanford Reach National Monument

September 7 Vineyards & Winemaking

September 14 Hop to Bottle

September 20 Southern Cheney-Palouse Scablands & Palouse Falls

Lastly, we are proud to announce that the REACH will celebrate its fifth anniversary in July. The Richland Public Facilities District (RPFD), the REACH Foundation, and the City of Richland have joined forces to devise a comprehensive strategic plan that will to carry us into the next five years.

Our areas of focus will be financial health, sustainability, program development, organizational & community engagement, and facility use. We invite you to celebrate these milestones with us, and remember . . . It’s All Within Your REACH!