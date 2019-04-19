Trios Health: Moving forward with new partnership and opportunities

The sale of Trios Health in Kennewick to RCCH HealthCare Partners and UW Medicine was completed last year. Tri-City Herald file

It’s a new day at Trios Health.

In August, RCCH HealthCare Partners bought Trios Health as part of a joint venture with UW Medicine, a transaction that pulled the organization out of bankruptcy, and it began an upward climb. As a UW Medicine Community Health Partner, Trios has a close working relationship with UW and this partnership will grow through the years as UW Medicine provides nationally recognized expertise in clinical care, patient safety and quality improvement.

This partnership allows for improved access to care and the ability to keep patients close to home. If care is needed outside our community, our partnership will assist patients in accessing top medical experts who can provide specialized consultation and, if necessary, facilitate the transfer of patients to the best available care.

In November, RCCH HealthCare Partners merged with LifePoint Health. This now makes Trios part of a system of 86 hospitals nationwide with $8 billion in revenue and affords Trios access to more expertise as we move forward. Our name is not changing under the merger, and we will continue to serve our community as Trios Health.

Additionally, Trios and Lourdes are also working closer together than ever before, with both hospitals having been purchased by RCCH. The affiliation with Lourdes makes us stronger together and leverages expertise and abilities at both organizations for the betterment of the community.

Our 1,200 employees make Trios what it is, and we want to thank them for their dedication to our patients and community through tough times. Their input has been valuable in helping the organization move forward and emerge stronger.

We are continuing to recruit physicians to fill gaps in our coverage. Specialists are being recruited in neurology, urology, general cardiology, gastroenterology, family practice, pediatrics and residency core faculty. Our organization is excited about these recruitment opportunities and the expertise new physicians will bring to the community.

The patient experience is being evaluated and changes are being made to simplify check-in and check-out procedures. The registration processes have been streamlined so that patients can register before they arrive for their appointments, rather than waiting in line when they get here. Patient access and registration staff now have increased visibility throughout Trios facilities, so they are more readily available for the public. These processes will continue to be evaluated moving forward so we can best serve our patients and the community.

In February, a new Easy Admit patient transfer center was implemented to expedite the patient transfer process and save time and resources when transferring patients into or out of the hospital, helping patients access the best available care in a timely manner.

Trios is looking forward to community involvement throughout the year. We plan to offer sports physicals for students in May, our Camp Trios in July and be at the Water Follies and Benton Franklin Fair and Rodeo. Other events are in the works and will be announced through social media channels and our website.

Trios Health is moving forward. We thank the public and our patients for continued support, trust and understanding as we’ve pushed through difficult times. We are still here to serve you, and we are better than ever.