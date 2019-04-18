Mission Support Alliance: A decade of progress

More than 600 Mission Support Alliance employees and family members volunteered for 26 different community events and organizations in 2018. Courtesy Mission Support Alliance

Ten years ago, the Department of Energy (DOE) implemented a first-of-its-kind mission support contract at the Hanford Site, with one contractor responsible for integration, sitewide service delivery, alignment and prioritization of resources across the site. As that contractor, we’re proud of a decade of our success and collaboration. We have safely and consistently provided the correct solutions at the correct times and for the best value. Today, and looking toward the next 10 years, our focus is on supporting the “One Hanford Mission.”

Continued success as the site integrator requires many components and presents many challenges. We maintain our focus on being a leader in our field and on strong partnerships with DOE, other Hanford contractors, stakeholders, the public and the community. Three of the critical pieces that we emphasize are a commitment to safety, full integration and increasing innovation, and an emphasis on people.

Safety

We continue to put safety first, which has resulted in 2018 being our safest year on record. We will continue that focus into 2019 and beyond. Our commitment to safety extends beyond our own employees, from developing and implementing sitewide safety standards to collaborating on the Hanford traffic safety initiative, and we have helped cultivate a culture of safety both onsite and in our area.

Integration and Innovation

Key components of integration are infrastructure development and service delivery. When the Hanford Waste Treatment and Immobilization Plant (WTP) comes online, Hanford will once again be operating 24/7, starting with the Direct Feed Low-Activity Waste process. Significant infrastructure changes and integration support will be necessary to support the round-the-clock operations at the WTP, which will immobilize Hanford tank waste in glass as part of cleanup.

In partnership with DOE and other Hanford contractors, we continue to identify and prioritize needs in order to reconfigure, rejuvenate and right-size infrastructure to support the one Hanford mission. As the footprint of the site shrinks and cleanup needs become more complex, a strong and reliable infrastructure, new technologies and innovative approaches will ensure environmental compliance and worker safety.

People

We continue to invest in our employees and help identify, recruit and train the Hanford workforce of the future. Successful mission delivery is dependent on a strong and dedicated workforce. Often referred to as the “MSA family,” our employees continue to excel and provide unparalleled service, both at Hanford and in the community. We provide employees the training and resources to meet their goals, and we go beyond that by providing mentoring, professional development and leadership building at many levels.

One challenge facing many industries, and facing Hanford, is a record number of employees approaching retirement age. There is a critical need to attract and retain the next generation of Hanford workers to meet our mission. Through events such as Connect Tri-Cities, we will continue to collaborate with DOE, industry, labor, educators and more to build the workforce of the future.

At MSA, a phrase we often use is “proud, but never satisfied.” This applies to both our achievements and future progress. We are incredibly proud of our accomplishments – safety, sitewide integration and infrastructure alignment, to name a few – and we celebrate them. With the dedication of our workforce, including an executive team with more than 160 years of combined Hanford experience, we will continue to strive to improve in all areas, for the betterment of “One Hanford Mission.”