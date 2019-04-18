NV5: Delivering solutions – improving lives

Judson Kenoyer, CHP, CIH, provides instruction to students during a radiation safety course held at the NV5/Dade Moeller Training Academy Courtesy NV5

NV5 is a multi-faceted science and engineering firm delivering infrastructure and energy solutions to customers around the world. Like most companies, NV5 is more than the sum of its parts. While the parts are important, our success and the success of our clients grow directly from the connections we foster.

Internally, our employees acquire and augment the skills needed to fit each job, seeking knowledge from their colleagues and building teams that work together for the most innovative remedies to our clients’ challenges. Externally, we collaborate with our customers to clearly define what they need, interface with regulatory agencies to understand their requirements and develop longstanding professional relationships with other businesses and the communities that support us.

Connections will be needed to achieve a safe and lasting cleanup at the Hanford Site, and DOE has recognized this in its latest initiatives. At Hanford, DOE has signed partnering agreements with their major contractors. Partnering agreements create win-win scenarios where federal and contractor staffs can build better business relationships. DOE is also pursuing an end-state contracting approach to accelerate cleanup at Hanford and other sites.

This approach depends on businesses sharing their ideas and expertise to increase the pace of cleanup and achieve greater risk reduction, in exchange for heightened rewards. These rewards will not only include increased fees for contractors, but also will resolve more contamination sooner, making our communities and workers safer and returning idled land to new beneficial uses. All of this is possible if we can inspire ourselves to connect and collaborate.

Just as synergy is integral to NV5, it is vital to helping Hanford move forward in its cleanup mission. We are committed to growing local capabilities from within to deliver services that are needed for operational safety, with fire protection and facility commissioning as two examples of newly available expertise.

Safety is inseparable from cleanup progress at Hanford, and NV5 will continue to provide essential operational safety and environmental support to the Hanford prime contractors and their subcontractors. We regularly advocate our safety values in the community at Safety Connect, Connect Tri Cities, STEM classrooms, and other public venues. As a member of the Tri-Cities Local Business Association, the Tri-City Development Council, and the Regional Chamber of Commerce, and member in ARC Professional Services, our mentor-protégé small business, we also recognize the worth of enterprise-wide connections in our community.

Another key to Hanford’s cleanup success will be a robust and renewable local workforce, able to apply new skills and competencies as tank and other waste retrieval, treatment and disposal systems come on line. Education is embedded in our legacy, and NV5 actively promotes development of our future workforce and sharing our knowledge with others.

Our Training Academy has been providing radiation and health and safety courses for two decades, and our trainers regularly adapt and conduct courses at client locations. We have opened new classroom facilities in San Diego, Calif., and Rockville, Md., and we are updating our on-line training platform to meet the millennial challenge. To help younger students understand how businesses run and which potential careers may be available to them, NV5 employees participate in Junior Achievement, support the Mid-Columbia STEM Network, conduct mock interviews at Delta High School and contribute personal time to encourage lasting connections with our local youth.

During 2019, you can look for NV5 to expand the solutions we deliver and increase our focus on objectives that are important to our community.