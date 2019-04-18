Tri-Cities Research District: Forming partnerships to develop big ideas

Tri-Cities Tech Summit Team Courtesy Tri-Cities Research District

It is going to be another exciting year full of new partnerships. Our year started with FUSE, SPC (business and community accelerator in Richland), and our work to create a community equity fund to support small businesses. This led to a spring start-up weekend that was focused on commercialization of technologies from Pacific Northwest National Laboratory and Washington State University.

Fall of 2018, a new event led by the tech community was delivered, Tri-Cities Tech Summit, which hosted a day of amazing and inspirational entrepreneurs that expanded our thinking of what can be possible right here in the Tri-Cities.

Connections between universities, companies and workforce development took place with a focused discussion around development of the tech workforce of the future. Another outcome was a united meeting between Columbia Basin College, Eastern Washington University and Washington State University Tri-Cities as they toured Lamb Weston’s newest plant expansion in Richland to see first-hand the changes within the industry and their needs around technical workforce.

2019 goals include marketing the district and Horn Rapids area. This includes the new industrial property (1,341 acres), which was transferred to the City of Richland and Port of Benton. The land has completed the master plan process and has been added to the Innovation Partnership Zone boundaries by the state to become a part of the research district. This action supports our vision for this area to target recruitment around clean energy manufacturing, demonstration and research industries.

Partnerships will be a continued focus as we try to encourage connections and mentorship to support the creation and development of big ideas leveraging our talented workforce and sharing individual and company stories about the work they do solving real needs. One example is Dr. Zirkle’s SIGN Fracture Care International, providing developing countries access to orthopedic implants, care and education. The implants are manufactured and training is provided right here in the district as well as internationally. Dr. Zirkle was recognized by former Secretary of Defense James Mattis at the beginning of 2018 with the Distinction Service Award for his lifetime of service.

This is the role of the TCRD, as a state-designated Innovation Partnership Zone to achieve our mission, create not only jobs but also a rich entrepreneurial, technology-based culture for the Tri-Cities. What’s Next, Starts Here!