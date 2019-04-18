Benton-Franklin Council of Governments: Challenges and accomplishments

The Benton Franklin Council of Governments is designated as the Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), the Regional Transportation Planning Organization (RTPO) and Economic Development District (EDD) for Benton and Franklin counties. Staff efforts are guided by representatives from our membership — Benton and Franklin counties, along with area cities, ports, public transit and state agencies – which work together to advance the agency’s core plans and programs.

The year 2018 proved to be filled with challenges as well as accomplishments for the BFCG. Several staff moved on to other opportunities within the Tri-Cities and two retired. The positions have been filled with new employees who are qualified transportation planners and as a bonus are familiar with the Benton-Franklin region. BFCG has made significant progress towards rebuilding its entire team and moving forward will be evaluating processes and products to better serve the region.

In March 2018, the BFCG hosted a Complete Streets Workshop, in collaboration with the Washington State Department of Health, the Washington State Department of Transportation and the Washington State Transportation Improvement Board. The Workshop was well attended and speakers discussed strategies for creating transportation systems that develop safer and healthier communities for all transportation users.

The Tri-Cities has had ground ozone levels that have exceeded federal standards. The Tri-Cities Precursor Study was prepared in 2017 by Washington State University and Washington State Ecology identifying vehicle emissions as a large contributing factor to ozone exceedance.

As the Metropolitan and Regional transportation planning organizations, BFCG is actively involved with Benton Clean Air Agency and Washington State Ecology. In July, BFCG hosted an informational workshop on ozone. Invitations were sent to transportation jurisdictions, regional economic leadership and environmental managers of large industry. Benton Clean Air Agency and Washington State Ecology gave presentations and there was a panel discussion of subject matter experts from science, economic development and transportation. An education and outreach media campaign will begin this spring.

Transportation planning is an ongoing endeavor, and this year there are some work efforts that don't happen every year. In 2019 the BFCG staff will be reviewing the congestion management plan for the area, preparing an annual listing of federally-funded projects, working with the U.S. Census Bureau to prepare for the upcoming decennial census, and preparing for a federal oversight review of the agency — a process done every four years. 2019 will be a busy year, and we're looking forward to it!

On the Community and Economic Development side, BFCG works with our regional partners and membership to develop an annual update to the regional Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS), which documents economic projections and conditions and prepares the region to expand capacity for economic development. The CEDS includes strategies, projects and goals for the near- and long-term future of the district. Staff work with small and large cities, counties, ports and other economic development partners to coordinate activities throughout the year within the Economic Development District.

In October, the BFCG Economic Development District submitted a grant application for the Port of Pasco to the U.S. Department of Commerce. The Port of Pasco received a $7.1 million grant to make roadway and storm water management improvements needed to support the continuous operation of the Big Pasco Industrial Center. According to grantee estimates, the project is expected to create 270 jobs and retain 100 jobs.

As new efforts and economic development strategies are developed within the region we work to support our membership and the community to help make them a reality. Interested in learning more?

Visit us on the web (www.BFCOG.us)