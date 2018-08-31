Joe Biden remembers ‘brother’ John McCain at Arizona memorial service

Former Vice President Joe Biden paid his respects to the late John McCain in Arizona along with friends and family.
By
Did Trump really say this?

National Politics

Did Trump really say this?

"Just remember, what you're seeing and what you're reading is not what's happening," President Donald Trump told a crowd of about 4,000 at the Veterans of Foreign Wars national convention Tuesday at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Tri-City Herald App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service