Prosser school board candidate forum planned July 19

A nonpartisan voter forum for Prosser’s school board primary candidates is set Monday, July 19, in the Mercer Building, 717 Sixth St.

Doors open at 6 p.m., with light refreshments provided. The forum starts at 6:15 p.m.

The event will introduce Aug. 3 primary candidates for the school board’s position 4, including Mark J. Gunderson, Adrianna Miller and Jason Rainer.

The three candidates have been invited to share their qualifications, experience and approach to local education issues.

The top two vote-getters will advance to the November general election ballot.

Attendees will have the opportunity to submit questions for the candidates.

The Historic Mercer in organizing the forum.