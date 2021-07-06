Listen to Tri-Cities school and council candidates at these 4 online voter forums 

TNS file photo

The League of Women Voters of Benton and Franklin Counties are holding four virtual candidate forums in mid-July.

The forums in advance of the Aug. 3 primary election are for school board and city council races with three or more candidates in the Tri-Cities and Benton City.

July 12: Richland races for city council, Positions 1 and 2, and school board.

Richland races for city council, Positions 1 and 2, and school board. July 13: Pasco races for city council Position 3 and school board.

Pasco races for city council Position 3 and school board. July 14: Kennewick races for city council Positions 1, 3, and 4.

Kennewick races for city council Positions 1, 3, and 4. July 15: Benton City race for city council Position 3 and Kennewick school board positions 1 & 2.

The moderator for the July 12-13 forums will be KNDU news anchor Tracci Dial, and Matt Loveless from the Washington State University Murrow College of Communication will moderate the July 14-15 forums.

The forums will be available until Aug. 3 on YouTube, as well as facebook.com/richlandWA, youtube.com/richlandcityviewtv, pasco-wa.gov/psctv; columbiabasinbadgers.com; lwv-bf.org and nwpb.org and PSC-TV Channel 191 on Spectrum Cable in Pasco and Richland.

Ballots will be mailed July 16. Deadline for online voter registration is July 26, and the in-person registration deadline is Aug. 3. For questions, email lwv.of.bf@gmail.com.