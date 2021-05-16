City councils, school boards among 100 seats up for election in Benton, Franklin counties

Teams of temporary election workers open ballot envelopes and visually inspect them for stray marks during a recent election in Pasco. Tri-City Herald

More than 100 local government positions will be on the ballot this fall in Benton and Franklin counties.

Candidates for city council, school board, port commission and other seats already have started announcing plans to run as they prepare to formally file this week.

The primary to narrow races to the two top candidates is Aug. 3, and the general election is Nov. 2.

Filing across the state begins Monday and runs through Friday, May 21.

Candidates can file online through the VoteWA site at bit.ly/WACandidateFiling. Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, people are being asked to file their paperwork online.

They also can mail the form in Benton County to P.O. Box 1440, Prosser, WA, 99350, and in Franklin County to P.O. Box 1451, Pasco, WA, 99301.

Many of the positions don’t come with a filing fee, but a city council and port commission candidates will need to pay to run.

A full list of Benton County races is available at bit.ly/BentonCountyFiling.

Some are spots on the Kennewick, Richland, West Richland and Benton City city councils and spots on the school boards in Richland, Kennewick, Kiona-Benton City, Finley and Prosser. There also are seats for port commissions and fire districts.

A full list of Franklin County races is available at bit.ly/FranklinCountyfiling.

They include spots on Pasco, Connell and Mesa city councils, as well as positions on Pasco’s school board, the Port of Pasco, fire districts and more.

Anyone with questions can contact the Benton County Auditor’s Office at 509-736-3085 or the Franklin County Auditor’s Office at 509-545-3502.