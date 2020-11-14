TikTok video of Tri-Cities Trump supporter making threats gets 1.2 million views

A video of a confrontation at a Tri-Cities election protest was drawing thousands of views and comments Friday after being posted to the social media sites TikTok and Reddit.

A video of a confrontation at a Tri-Cities election protest was drawing thousands of views and comments Friday after being posted to the social media sites TikTok and Reddit.

The video shows a President Trump supporter threatening to beat up another man in a parked car at Sunday’s “Stop The Steal” election protest in Richland.

On TikTok the video had been viewed 1.2 million times by Friday evening.

The initial post on Reddit’s “PublicFreakout” section received nearly 60,000 upvotes, and it was shared to r/TriCitiesWA, mentioning the protest at John Dam Plaza.

The video shot by a driver inside his parked car, shows two men taunting him through his open car window. A younger man, carrying an American flag, leans down and asks, “Are you a little nervous?”

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

It escalates when the younger man, who appears to have a handgun in his waistband, threatens to beat up the driver, encouraging him to get out of the car and the driver gets out.

The video ends with the men arguing about whether Trump lost the election.