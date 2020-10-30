Franklin County installs devices to fight fires in ballot drop boxes

Franklin County has joined others across the state in putting fire suppression devices in its ballot boxes.

Auditor Matt Beaton didn’t give too many details about how many boxes are equipped with the devices or how they work, but he said the measure will not damage whatever ballots might be in the box.

The issue was raised during a recent meeting of county auditors in the state. Some had received threats that ballot boxes could be targeted by vandals.

While Franklin County has not received any threats, Beaton wanted to be proactive, saying the cost of the equipment was minimal.

Ballot drop boxes have been recently targeted by arsonists in Boston and California, and in 2019 an SUV rammed into a drop box near Olympia.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

This year’s concerns are heightened by an increased number of ballots going into drop boxes rather than through the mail in Washington state.

Nearly 55% of Franklin County’s registered voters had returned their ballots by Thursday, according to county information.

In Benton County, 58% of the ballots have been returned. Benton County officials could not be reached immediately about what precautions they are taking at drop boxes.

Beaton said election employees empty each of their six drop boxes every day, and then the ballots are opened and prepared for election day on Tuesday.

Anyone who sees something suspicious around a ballot drop box is asked to all police.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

To check the status of your ballot in Washington state, go to voter.votewa.gov. After entering their name and birthdate, they can click on ballot status on the sidebar.

Also, the Franklin Elections Department at 1016 N. Fourth Ave. in Pasco will be open to the public on Saturday, Oct. 31, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to help citizens with voter registration and replacement ballot requests.

And in Benton County, voters can get help at the county’s voter center at 2610 N. Columbia Center Boulevard (the former home of Chuck E. Cheese), to register, get a replacement ballot or get other questions answered.

And, there is a Engagement HUB on the Washington State University campus in Richland that will be open Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., where you can register to vote, get a ballot issued, print and download your own ballot if you have not received one, and access an accessible voting booth or ballot drop box.