Hundreds of Tri-Citians cheer on WA governor candidate Culp

Several hundred Tri-Citians gathered despite the cold Wednesday night at a political rally in Kennewick for Republican gubernatorial candidate Loren Culp.

The “protest rally” on Clover Island near the cable bridge lasted about two hours and included a cover band, vendors and a hot dog stand.

Culp, a construction business owner and a law enforcement officer in Republic, called for voting Gov. Jay Inslee out of office and to “bring common sense back to Olympia.”