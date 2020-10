About 40 cars lined Sprout Road near the WSU Tri-Cities campus in Richland on Saturday morning ahead of the ‘Ridin with Biden’ car rally, an event sponsored by Tri-City Democrats. The parade wound through all three cities, ending at the HAPO Center off of Burden Road in Pasco. jking@tricityherald.com

