About 100 people gathered in Columbia Park in Kennewick on Friday evening to show support for President Trump and local Republican candidates ahead of the election on Nov. 3. The event was originally planned as a rally but they couldn’t get proper permits from the city. jking@tricityherald.com

About 100 people gathered in Columbia Park in Kennewick on Friday evening to show support for President Trump and local Republican candidates ahead of the election on Nov. 3.

The event was originally planned as a rally but they couldn’t get proper permits from the city.